Ashland agrees on settlement in workplace harassment lawsuits

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland announced it has entered into an agreement to settle claims included in a workplace harassment lawsuit involving the Parks and Recreation department.

The settlement agreement will be paid to Laura Chancellor in the following amounts:

$70,000 to be paid by the City for retroactive pay. The City will also be responsible for normal employment taxes and benefit expenses related to retroactive pay

$630,000 to be paid by the City’s insurance carrier for alleged emotional distress and attorney fees

The Defendants have also agreed to issue the following statement:

“Plaintiff Laura Chancellor has voluntarily dismissed the individual defendants: Mark Trenton, Chris Ward, Jason Minica, Joseph Hyde, and Michael Black from this litigation prior to settlement.

The City of Ashland and the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission (APRC) are committed to providing a work environment in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. The City and APRC strive to cultivate and maintain a workplace free of harassment, inclusive of all people, and reflective of the diversity of the Ashland Community.

The City and APRC are committed to creating a positive work environment for all employees and the community they serve.”

The Parks and Recreation Department recently appointment Leslie Eldridge to the interim Director role.

