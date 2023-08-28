Jackson Aquatic Center closes with free open swim celebration

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 28, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – After over six decades, Medford Parks and Recreation officially bid farewell to the Jackson Aquatic Center.

For a last hurrah, hundreds of community members visited the pool on Saturday for a free open swim celebration.

There was food, games, prizes, and a dj!

It was last time the pool would be open to the public as the city is now in the early planning stages of replacing the pool with a large splash pad.

And to make the memory extra special, they ended the day with a huge group picture of everyone in the pool.

A new public pool will be available in Medford with the opening of the new Rogue X center in 2024.

