Ashland City Council approves a sister city in Ukraine

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland City Council unanimously approved a sister city partnership with Sviatohirsk in Ukraine.

This initiative for the restoration of the Ukrainian city was led by Benjamin Stott and Jim Nagel.

A new sister city relationship involves various reciprocal activities including exchange programs, scholarships, cultural events, but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the city is in need of immediate assistance.

“Their city was 70 percent destroyed, the Russians stole all their, everything. all the equipment out of their hospital, all their police cars, all their utility trucks, everything that needed to make a civil society function”, said Benjamin Stott.

He also said the city isn’t promising any financial resources but they are partnering with local steering committees to fundraise for them.

Stott and Nagel plan to have their first concert fundraiser this August.

