Illegal dumping at The Rogue Valley Humane Society thrift shop

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Humane Society is requesting people not dump donations outside their thrift stores.

According to RVHS, there have been several illegal dumps in the past few months costing the organization money that could have been utilized to take care of the animals.

The organization has decided to install more cameras and put chains across the parking lot entrance.

“People will drive into our parking lot and unload what they might consider to be donations but is actually items that we have to pay to get rid off at the dump because it’s not usable.”, said Jacklyn Morris, Rogue Valley Humane Society.

Rogue Humane requests people to make donations only during business hours or call the store to make different arrangements.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.