Home
Ashland city council discusses next steps for city hall

Ashland city council discusses next steps for city hall

Local News , , ,

Ashland, Ore.- Ashland City councilors have approved moving forward with hiring consultants to develop conceptual designs on the three possible city hall options.

“I think the hardest thing up to now is not having a decision to move forward,” Paula Brown, public works director for the city of Ashland said. “I think with this we can keep them going. We can help council make the right decision.”

The current city hall is more than 100-years-old; it isn’t seismically sound, and isn’t always accessible for people with disabilities.

The consultant the city hires will make designs for the current city hall building, the civic center, and the old Briscoe school.

A majority of councilors were in favor of keeping city hall downtown, but want to make sure they have all the data for each site before making a decision.

“They want to make the right decision but they don’t have all the pieces at one time,” Brown said.

Once each site is designed, councilors will meet and approve which one is in the best interest for the community.

After that, funding for the design they choose will need to be approved by voters.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics