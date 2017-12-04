Ashland city council discusses next steps for city hall

Ashland, Ore.- Ashland City councilors have approved moving forward with hiring consultants to develop conceptual designs on the three possible city hall options.
“I think the hardest thing up to now is not having a decision to move forward,” Paula Brown, public works director for the city of Ashland said. “I think with this we can keep them going. We can help council make the right decision.”
The current city hall is more than 100-years-old; it isn’t seismically sound, and isn’t always accessible for people with disabilities.
The consultant the city hires will make designs for the current city hall building, the civic center, and the old Briscoe school.
A majority of councilors were in favor of keeping city hall downtown, but want to make sure they have all the data for each site before making a decision.
“They want to make the right decision but they don’t have all the pieces at one time,” Brown said.
Once each site is designed, councilors will meet and approve which one is in the best interest for the community.
After that, funding for the design they choose will need to be approved by voters.