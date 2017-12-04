Vehicles stuck in snow while tree hunting

Right now, snow is accumulating about six thousand feet.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shawn Richards says if you do get stuck call search and rescue immediately.
He says three of the five cases were delayed due to families trying to fix the problem themselves.
“You know people will often will call a family member or something for help versus calling us and we ask people call as soon as they’re in trouble so we can get to them sooner rather than later,” he said.
Sgt. Richards says it’s important to be prepared for the high country conditions. He recommends having a plan and telling someone else who isn’t going, taking extra blankets along with water and food. And if possible bring more than one vehicle.