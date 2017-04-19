Home
Ashland City Council looking for another way to fund more police

Ashland City Council looking for another way to fund more police

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Ashland, Ore. — At least for right now, Ashland residents won’t have to pay a new utility surcharge for additional police protection.

Four people – including a member of the budget committee – came forward Tuesday night concerned that the process on the decision was fast-tracked by the council.

Ashland residents would have been charged an extra $3 dollars per water meter and $1.75 on their electric bills each month to pay for an additional five officers on the Ashland police force.

After hearing the concerns, the council decided to approve the need for more officers, but how to pay for it will be decided in a budget meeting Wednesday and Thursday.

The police department says they need $569,000 dollars to pay for the additional staff members.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics