Ashland City Council looking for another way to fund more police

Ashland, Ore. — At least for right now, Ashland residents won’t have to pay a new utility surcharge for additional police protection.
Four people – including a member of the budget committee – came forward Tuesday night concerned that the process on the decision was fast-tracked by the council.
Ashland residents would have been charged an extra $3 dollars per water meter and $1.75 on their electric bills each month to pay for an additional five officers on the Ashland police force.
After hearing the concerns, the council decided to approve the need for more officers, but how to pay for it will be decided in a budget meeting Wednesday and Thursday.
The police department says they need $569,000 dollars to pay for the additional staff members.