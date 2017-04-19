Home
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio holds town hall in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio just wrapped up a series of town halls.

The five meetings spanned Southern Oregon beginning in Florence and ending in Grants Pass.

U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio and those in attendance spoke mostly on national issues Tuesday.

Topics ranged from increasing a gas tax to repair the U.S. highways to the Affordable Care Act versus a GOP Health Care Plan.

He also talked about recent current events overseas and explained why he wants the commander in chief to go to congress for authorization before launching missiles.

“I wrote to the president the day after and said ‘by the way you’ve crossed the line… you need to come to congress and get 60 days under the War Powers Act to report to us and give us your plans and objectives for your operations in Syria,” Congressman DeFazio said.

After Congressman DeFazio opened the floor to the public, Josephine County residents asked him about the president releasing his taxes and electronics being taken away from passengers flying to middle eastern countries.

Congressman DeFazio says he’s continuing to work hard in Washington D.C. to find solutions to the issues.

