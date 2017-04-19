Voter registration deadline looms for May election

Jackson County, Ore.- Oregonians who aren’t currently registered but want to weigh in on the May 16 special election have until Tuesday, April 25 to register to vote.
If you are currently registered to vote in Oregon, but have moved, changed your mailing address or name, you will also need to update your registration. Ballots can’t be forwarded.
Voter registration and updates can be completed online. You can also update your voter registration automatically at the DMV if you make changes to your driver’s license or ID card.
If you wish to register in person, or have a question regarding the status of your voter registration, call the Elections office at 541-774-6148.