Ashland City Council votes to move toward fossil fuel free homes

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland has officially become the third Oregon city to plan on transitioning homes away from fossil fuel construction.

At a city council meeting Tuesday, Council voted unanimously to move into the next steps for the Ashland Youth for Electrification Campaign.

It was launched by the Rogue Climate Youth Action Team earlier this year and made public in March after the students walked out of Ashland High School.

Rogue Climate says this is a necessary step to move Ashland into the next steps of climate action.

“And now we’re moving forward with new policy options that look at reducing the omissions in new residential buildings to ensure community health as well as clear action on climate change,” said Jess Grady-Benson, organizing director for Rogue Climate.

Rogue Climate says it’s excited to have the youngsters working with city officials to draft this new ordinance.

Public hearings on the ordinance are expected later this summer.

