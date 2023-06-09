Medford middle schoolers win Iron Chef style competition

MEDFORD, Ore. – From the small screen to the gymnasium, an Iron Chef competition took over a Medford school Thursday.

Kids Unlimited Academy held its third annual Iron Chef competition this week.

The secret ingredient this time? Mushrooms.

The middle schoolers teamed up to show off their cooking skills in this quick competition.

The winning team surprising judges with a French classic.

“We just won a competition by um making like a French dish that I really like,” eighth-grader Andre told NBC5. “It was very stressful like I did not like it because we weren’t really making our dishes until like the last two weeks. But it was really fun.”

Andre and his sixth grade teammate Lexi won by making steak tar tar with Brushetta.

The judges of the competition say every dish was outstanding, the winners taking the title by only four points.

