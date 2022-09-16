Ashland Community Health Foundation awarding thousands nursing scholarships

Posted by Jenna King September 16, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Ashland Community Health Foundation is awarding thousands in scholarships to nursing students in the Rogue Valley.

The recipients gathered today the celebrate the achievement. It’s through the Evans Nursing Scholarship, in honor of  WWII army nurse, Ruth Evans.

To be eligible, students must be pursuing nursing degrees at OHSU, SOU or RCC. This year it awarded more than $175,000 in scholarships to 17 students, the largest amount ever granted.

“It lets them fulfill their dreams and makes it a little easier for them to get through to the nursing program, they have more time to focus on their education as opposed to working and it’s a win-win for everybody,” said ACH Executive Director, Janet Troy.

To date, more than a million dollars has been awarded in scholarships, supporting over 300-students.

For more information, visit achfoundation.org

Jenna King
