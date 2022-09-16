Author on book tour in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore.– Author Carolyn Birrell is in Medford promoting her debut memoir “Walking With Fay”.

The book chronicles Birrell’s mother’s struggle with dementia.

It’s her first venture into writing.

She said the project started as a collection of emails to friends, but Birrell decided after two years, she had the makings of a book.

“It was these stories that I had been searching for to help me better respond to my mom, to not upset her,” Birrell said.

Birrell said she wants to help change other caregivers attitudes about dementia.

She’s currently on a book tour through Southern Oregon with stops in Medford and Ashland.

The book is available online.