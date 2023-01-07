Ashland concerned with possible overflow of reservoir after heavy rain

shland

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ais concerned about the potential of flooding in downtown.

Its now taking steps to make sure the recent rain doesn’t lead to an overflow of a reservoir connected to Ashland Creek.

The creek, which runs along the downtown plaza, has over flown before.

Now, with more rain forecasted, there is some concern.

On New Years Day in 1997, the city saw major flooding in the downtown area.

Then in 2015, Mix’s Bakeshop, in the plaza, had its basement flooded.

The city of Ashland’s website said they are monitoring the water level at Reeder Reservoir, to keep it at 60%.

Despite more rain on the way, the owner of Manzanita’s Home and Flowers, who experienced the 1997 flood, said she’s not worried.

“I feel pretty confident that the problems that we experienced in that 1997 flood won’t happen to that extent again,” owner LouAnne David said. “I think they learned a lot from mistakes during that time.”

David said she has not seen the creek this active in years.

The city hopes that controlling the water level of the reservoir will decrease the risk of flooding downtown and any potential effect on drinking water.

Several other businesses on the plaza said they are also not concerned about possible flooding either.