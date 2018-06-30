Ashland drug store burglarized, drugs stolen

ASHLAND, Ore.– Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs from an Ashland drug store.
According to Ashland Drug around 4:30 a.m. someone broke through several doors, including a security door, to reach the drugs such as Oxycontin.
Overall damage to the store is expected to cost a couple thousand dollars but the amount of the drugs stolen is estimated to be worth about $12,000 to $15,000.
“And that is my cost, so obviously the street value is going to be quite a bit higher,” said owner Sandy Allen.
Police are currently reviewing video camera footage to identify a suspect. Stay tuned to NBC5 news for updates on this developing story.
