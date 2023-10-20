Ashland Emergency Homeless Shelter Holds Open House

ASHLAND, Ore. — The new Ashland Emergency Homeless Shelter held an open house yesterday.

At a City Council meeting in August, the Ashland City Council approved the purchase of a new property for an emergency shelter. The property is located at 2200 Ashland St.

Council and City staff have been working with local stakeholders and are creating a partnership with Options for Helping Residents of Ashland to address operational needs, facility needs and capabilities prior to the shelter opening.

The city says the shelter is expected to open on November 1st.

It was bought and renovated with grant funding under Governor Kotek’s state of emergency due to homelessness declaration. Ashland’s shelter will provide at least 30 beds for overnight accommodation.

City of Ashland says​​​​​​​ it will operate until January 10th, at which point the city will decide the purpose of the facility going forward. It will at least be the City’s severe weather shelter moving forward but may continue to be an overnight shelter based on how well it is operating, ongoing funding available from the state and how things are working out in the surrounding neighborhood.

