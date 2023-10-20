City of Klamath Falls Implements New Short Term Rental Permits

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Falls City Council approved standards for licensing and operating Short Term Rentals within city limits.

STRs are also known as vacation rentals or by the companies that operate them, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.

The City of Klamath Falls says it is classifying STRs as units rented for less than 30 days. Anything rented longer than the 30 day period is not considered an STR.

It also noted that the change comes due to an increase in STR growth in the past few years, much like other Oregon communities. The majority of STRs in Klamath Falls are located in low-density residential areas.

Under the approved standards, all properties used as an STR must have a Short-Term Rental Permit and maintain an active City Business License. The date of compliance is September 30, 2024.

The total fee for the first year is $200, and each following year it will be $50.

For more information or to apply for an STR Permit, visit http://klamathfalls.city

