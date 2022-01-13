Ashland exceeds ‘magic carpet’ funding goal

ASHLAND, Ore. – New skiers will soon find it easier to get up and down Mt. Ashland’s bunny hill.

The Ashland Ski Area has been running a fundraiser to buy a new Sunkid “magic carpet” conveyor lift for the learning center.

“It will replace older technology that some people are familiar with, a rope tow. Many of us learned on a rope tow,” said Hiram Towle, General Manager of Mt. Ashland Ski Area.

On January 13, 2022, Towle announced they flew past their $250,000 funding goal. He offered special thanks to the Sid and Karen DeBoer Foundation which matched all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $125,000.

“In just three weeks, we received more than $260,000 in gifts from 270 different families and organizations supporting the project,” Towle said. “Amazing, right? The additional funding will help support further improvements we’re planning at Mt. Ashland in 2022.”

Towle said he placed the order for the new conveyer lift this week. Installation is planned for the 2022-2023 winter season.