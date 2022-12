SOUTHERN OREGON, —A group of Ashland community members are ensuring children receive toys this holiday season.

The Toymakers of Ashland built and painted over 400 small toys for every child in the Access Powerpack program.

The program makes sure children across the county have food over the weekend when they normally rely on school lunches for nutrition.

Toys were sent out in the Rogue Powerpacks Friday to over 400 kids.