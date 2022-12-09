New apartment complex in the works for domestic violence survivors

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Community Works is developing a new apartment complex for victims of domestic violence. Each year it serves around 3,000 adults and children in Jackson County experiencing abuse.

Dubbed “New Place” the transitional living multi-family complex will be for adults and children, who’ve fled abuse.

The Association of General Contractors has donated $35,000 to the project. Community Works Executive Director, Barabara Johnson says they just broke ground.

“This is going to be revolutionary this is going to make all of the difference it is so essential for our community to strengthen and be able to provide more housing but in a way that has that supportive component unit,” said Johnson.

The people currently living at Dunn House will move into the New Place complex when it’s done, next summer. Community Works says it hopes to build 10 to 15 more complexes in Jackson County in the future.