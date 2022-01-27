Ashland High School set to return to in-person learning

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland High School plans to return to in-person learning Monday.

The school went to distance learning two weeks ago.

Ashland School District Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove told NBC5 at the peak of omicron the district had 87 staff out district-wide.

He said those numbers have continued to drop closer to normal absence levels and he anticipates having the necessary staffing for the return to campus.

He does not anticipate a change in plans to return on-site, but the district will continue to monitor staff absences to assure “adequate coverage and supports on campus.”