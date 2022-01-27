Police seek potential victims of Eagle Point man accused of sexually abusing children

Newsroom Staff
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Investigators are looking for more potential victims of an Eagle Point man who’s accused of sexually abusing children.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on January 4, deputies were told 53-year-old John Michael Carini sexually abused two children in the Eagle Point area.

Carini was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Based on the information gathered in the investigation, deputies believe Carini had access to numerous unidentified children.

Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO Detective Tobias at 541-774-6800. Refer to case number 22-0053.

No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.

