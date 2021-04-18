Ashland High School students hope to inspire change in community with podcasts

Using a blend of research, interviews, and social media a group of 10th graders are advocating for positive change in their community.
Co-founded last September, the ‘Truth to Power’ club is creating podcasts focusing on local homelessness, racism, mental health, and more.
“We originally last spring did the NPR Student Podcast Challenge which really got us started, and we realized we really liked making podcasts but we wanted to be able to make projects, as well,” said Co-President, Anya Moore.
The club has 20 members in it and the Ashland High students say they have already given back to the community.
“We’ve done drives for the houseless, and just any other community project, right now we’re working on a mural.”
Moore says the ‘Tea, Toast and Truth’ podcast series also gives the younger generation a chance to speak out.
“We see a lot of teenagers have a lot of stuff to say but don’t really have a place to share,” said Moore.
The club is not a class, so the students are actively producing podcasts on their own time with the help of one advisor at the school.
And the girls tell me they’re just getting started.
“We have like 5-ish or 6 podcasts in the making right now and hopefully they’ll come out soon.”
The club members say they’re open to podcast ideas from people in the community.
If you want to learn more or check out the club’s podcasts, visit their Facebook page or listen to their podcasts here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.