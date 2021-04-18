Barnstormer’s Vintage Spring Fair draws thousands of visitors

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The annual Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair wrapped up today at the Jackson County Expo.
Event owner, Shelly Britt, says over 1,500 people came to view the 47 different shabby chic vendors.
She says strict covid protocols are in place, and despite having over 1,000 people visiting, she says the event never hit capacity.
“We have had a lot of excitement from people coming to the show, the vendors they’re all small businesses mostly from Oregon, they’re thrilled to be able to be here,” said Britt.
If you missed the spring fair, Barnstormer’s is hosting a fall fair later this year in October.
