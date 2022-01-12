Ashland HS prepares for short-term distance learning

ASHLAND, Ore. —NBC5 News told you Monday, Ashland High School is moving to short-term distance learning starting this Thursday. School district officials say it saw a “rapid rise” in confirmed cases among its students and staff over the weekend, the majority from off-site social gatherings or events.

20 staff members were out Monday due to quarantine or Covid like symptoms. The district says Tuesday, 24 staff were absent. The Ashland School District is the first in the area we are aware of, making the change.

“The decision became very clear that we were not going to be able to open school very soon in the normal way because we would not have enough staff to provide the safety and support that you need to operate school,” said Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove.

We’re told one classroom at John Muir Outdoor School has already moved off-site, to short-term distance learning. The high school anticipates a return to in-person learning on January 31st. The Ashland School District is still keeping its other schools in person right now.