OHA: less health care staff, longer wait times for COVID test results

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills January 11, 2022

OREGON — The Oregon Health Authority says if your COVID test results are taking a while, you’re not alone… our health care system is overwhelmed right now.

The OHA says across the state there are health care and laboratory staffing shortages.

It says that has reduced molecular test availability and has increased the turnaround times on results.

OHA says people should confirm the timing with their testing provider for exact result times.

It says people should get tested if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

