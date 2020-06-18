Ashland Independent Film Festival announces winners virtually

The Ashland Independent Film Festival wrapped up its 19th year on Sunday, June 14, virtually.
Over 24 days, the AIFF showed over 100 films and had over 21,000 total views. According to the festival, this is 16 percent higher than viewership last year.
Award winners were still announced at a livestreamed awards celebration, where the host, select filmmakers and AIFF directors walked a virtual red carpet.
The jury awards for best documentary and narrative features and shorts came with $10,000 in cash prizes. That money had been raised through a Kickstarter campaign last fall.
A full list of award winners can be seen below:
SPECIAL AWARDS
ROGUE AWARD
Renee Tajima-Peña
PRIDE AWARD
Tom Kalin
iNDIE INSTITUTION AWARD
Marcus Hu and Strand Releasing
JAMES BLUE AWARD
Garrett Bradley
JURY AWARDS
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE
I’m No Longer Here
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE CINEMATOGRAPHY
Murmur
LES BLANK AWARD: BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Down a Dark Stairwell
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE EDITING
Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack
BEST NARRATIVE SHORT
Fort Irwin
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Giants
AUDIENCE AWARDS
VARSITY AUDIENCE AWARD: BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE
Adam
ROGUE CREAMERY AUDIENCE AWARD: BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Public Trust
JIM TEECE AUDIENCE AWARD: BEST NARRATIVE SHORT
Sunday Dinner
AUDIENCE AWARD: BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
A Fistful of Rubbish
LEE FUCHSMANN AUDIENCE AWARD: BEST LOCALS SHORT
Way To Go!
SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION AWARDS
EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY FEATURE PRODUCTION
Akicita: The Battle of Standing Rock
EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY FEATURE EDITING
Down a Dark Stairwell
EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE FEATURE PRODUCTION
Happy Cleaners
EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE FEATURE CINEMATOGRAPHY
Take Out Girl
EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE SHORT PRODUCTION
Pizza Party
EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY SHORT PRODUCTION
Ashes to Ashes
