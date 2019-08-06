Ashland man accidentally trashes shoebox containing his life savings

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – A local man who accidentally tossed out his life savings will be reunited with his money thanks in part to workers at a northern California recycling center.
The Press Democrat reports an Ashland man mistakenly put a shoebox containing $23,000 into a Recology recycling bin outside of his home.
The man didn’t realize his mistake until later on in the day, after the bin had been emptied.
According to the Press Democrat, the man called Recology and told them about the incident.
The load where the bin had been emptied was shipped to Humboldt County, California for processing, where workers were on the lookout for the shoebox.
Miraculously, the shoebox made it to the facility with most of the money intact, much to the pleasure of the man who accidentally threw it away.
