Milepost 97 Fire: 13,119 acres, 65% contained

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Over half of the Milepost 97 Fire burning south of Canyonville has been contained.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said they believe an illegal campfire got out of control on the night of July 24 along Interstate 5 near milepost 97.
Since then, the fire grew to 13,119 acres with smoke from the fire blanketing parts of southwestern Oregon.
On August 6, ODF reported the fire was 65% contained.
Over 1,000 fire personnel remain at the scene.
No evacuation levels are in effect, but residents in southwestern Oregon are still advised to be ready for wildfires throughout the season.