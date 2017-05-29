Ashland Memorial Day ceremony

Ashland, Ore., — Preston Mitchell is 99 years old and plays in five different bands and orchestras in Ashland.
Today he played at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ashland.
Mitchell is also a World War Two Veteran — he says playing today is an honor.
“It’s a very nice, nice ceremony and it’s good. It’s good that we get together and talk about it.”
Mitchell was in the Air Force for four years.
During his time served, he played in the Air Force band, and was sent to Okinawa.
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.
She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.
When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.
Leave a Comment: