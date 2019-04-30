Ashland plaza sidewalk construction begins

ASHLAND, Ore.– A two-month long project to install a new sidewalk in downtown Ashland is underway.
Lanes through town were brought down to one lane and several parking spaces in the plaza loop were closed off. It’s expected this area will be closed till the end of May.
It’s only on its first day but with limited parking already, some businesses NBC5 News spoke with were disappointed to hear parking spaces were closed in what is already difficult a place to find parking. Others hope construction doesn’t affect business too much and are glad to see municipal improvements being made to the infrastructure.
“I don’t think it’s going to impact business at all,” said Miles Bortman, manager at Louie’s. “Again I think a slight inconvenience versus massive improvements that are probably needed – I’ll take that any day.”
The whole project is expected to be finished by the end of June.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.