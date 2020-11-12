Ashland police ask for help investigating the Almeda Fire

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for any videos or photos that could help with their criminal investigation into the origin of the Almeda Fire.
The fire started on September 8 near Almeda Drive in north Ashland. It went on to destroy entire communities in Talent and Phoenix, leaving thousands without homes and three people dead.
A little over two months after the devastating fire, police are continuing to investigate how it started.
On November 12, the Ashland Police Department said investigators have looked into hundreds of leads and received videos and photographs from citizens, news outlets, and fire crews. But they still need more evidence.
APD is looking for any additional photos or videos from the area of the Ashland Dog Park, the Ashland BMX Park, and surrounding neighborhoods before and after the fire started on September 8.
If you have photos or videos that may be of interest to investigators, call APD at 541-482-5211.