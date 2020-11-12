San Francisco man killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police have publicly identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Josephine County Wednesday.
Oregon State Police said on November 11 at about 4:30 p.m., a Toyota Highlander driven by 49-year-old Matthew Ryan of San Francisco was traveling northbound on I-5 when it left the roadway and hit a tree near the Manzanita Rest Area east of the Grants Pass Airport.
Ryan died from his injuries, OSP said.
Police released no further details about the crash.