Ashland Police investigating travel business

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 12, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland vacation rental company has closed its doors and is now being investigated by the Ashland Police.

BookStayHop is an Ashland-based company that partnered with small businesses and private home owners to rent out vacation homes in the area.

As of this morning, the business is no longer in operation and the website for the company has been taken down.

It’s office on North Main Street is closed and now available for lease.

The Ashland Chamber of Commerce also confirmed the business owner, Daniel Perry is no longer a member of the chamber.

We asked Ashland Police chief Tighe Omeara for more details on the ongoing investigation.

He declined to provide any more details.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content