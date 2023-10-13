Ashland Police investigating travel business

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland vacation rental company has closed its doors and is now being investigated by the Ashland Police.

BookStayHop is an Ashland-based company that partnered with small businesses and private home owners to rent out vacation homes in the area.

As of this morning, the business is no longer in operation and the website for the company has been taken down.

It’s office on North Main Street is closed and now available for lease.

The Ashland Chamber of Commerce also confirmed the business owner, Daniel Perry is no longer a member of the chamber.

We asked Ashland Police chief Tighe Omeara for more details on the ongoing investigation.

He declined to provide any more details.

