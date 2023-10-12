Sheriff speaks about Fauna Frey case on podcast

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s been three years since the disappearance of Fanta fry in Josephine County first made headlines now Sheriff Dave Daniel is speaking publicly about the case in a new podcast.

Last month, Newsweek published a podcast discussing the font of fry missing person case. That’s when her father said the Lane County woman was carrying $25,000 in silver coins when she went missing from Grants Pass and 2020.

Last week, Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel appeared on that same podcast and didn’t seem happy about that new information being released to the public.

“That’s a decision somebody else made and, and they without consulting with me, and they made it so that’s not much I can do about that,” said Sheriff Daniel.

Sheriff Daniel said what information is leaked to the public, it can cause challenges for the investigation. “It’s a criminal investigation. I would love to have everybody in the loop as to exactly what I’ve done. Where we’ve done all along the way. But you just can’t do that.”

Frey was last seen in June of 2020 at the Big Five Sporting Goods and Grants Pass. Her car was later discovered in the gullies area, but Frey was nowhere to be found.

If you have information that can help police find Frey, contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.