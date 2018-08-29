Ashland politician holds “There Oughta be a Law” contest

SALEM, Ore. – If you’ve ever wanted to create a law or have one scrapped from the books, a local politician wants your input.
Pam Marsh represents Oregon House District 5, southern Jackson County. She’s sponsoring a unique competition for citizens called the “There Oughta be a Law Contest.”
“In its simplest form, a legislative proposal, or bill, is nothing more than a good idea designed to address a community problem,” according to Representative Marsh’s Office. “You don’t have to be an elected official to recognize the need to implement a new law or change or eliminate an existing one.”
Marsh wants citizens to pitch their vision by filling out a form at http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/marsh before November 1.
At least one entry will be chosen as a winner and submitted as a bill in next year’s legislative session.