Ashland residents will see increase on electric bills come July

Ashland, Ore. — Electric bills are going to get more expensive for Ashland residents. The city council approved a rate hike this week, which would raise the average bill about $3.75 a month.
“The cost of the power has increased, the cost of employee contracts, PERS contributions, infrastructure all the costs are rising so we really had little choice but to raise rates,” councilor Greg Lemhouse says, “had we not, we would have been in a hole of I think almost 6-million dollars in a few years.”
The increase goes into effect July 1st. Only one councilor voted against the increase.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.
Leave a Comment: