Ashland School District inches closer to renaming ‘John Muir Outdoor School’

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland School District is making final steps toward renaming John Muir Outdoor School.

Last year, ASD established a committee to study the namesakes of all district buildings and facilities.

The committee said of the historical figures they studied, they recommended finding someone else to honor instead of John Muir.

After contemplating over 50 new name ideas, four names were selected and considered by the school’s staff and community.

From that, two name finalists are still in the running: Ashland Outdoor School and TRAILS Outdoor School.

TRAILS is an acronym for “Truth, Respect, Awareness, Interdependency, Leadership, and Stewardship.”

ASD is now surveying members of the community for the final choice, which will be made at June’s board meeting.