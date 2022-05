NBC5 News has partnered with AARP to present Your Place, Your Money. Each report offers you practical financial advice that will save you money! In this report, Chuck Harwood, Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Northwest Regional Office, talks about how scammers use social media. He shares why scammers like to use social media, and outlines some of the ploys they use to steal money.

