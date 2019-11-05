Ashland shelter provides beds for 5 months

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland shelter has opened its doors on Monday for the winter months, but it doesn’t accept walk-ins.
The OHRA Winter Shelter is run by the non-profit, “Options for Helping Residents of Ashland” or OHRA.
It’s not an emergency shelter, but a transitional shelter.
Every guest will have a bed for 5 months where they’ll be offered essential resources to help them find more permanent housing.
“We have the caseworker and a person who matches people with jobs and doing things like getting a driver’s license and social security and other resources and services in the community,” said Cass Sinclair, director of OHRA Winter Shelter.
Sinclair says 45 beds are available and only 34 have been reserved.
To get a bed, you have to be pre-approved by the OHRA Community Resource Center.
The center is located at 611 Siskiyou Boulevard in Ashland in Suite #4. It’s open from 9 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.