Salvation Army is taking sign-ups for Christmas assistance

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re worried about how you’ll pay for gifts this holiday season, the Salvation Army may be able to help.
The non-profit is taking sign-ups for people in need through this Wednesday.
Their Medford office is open for sign-ups from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 in the afternoon.
Major Koenig says if you’re a Jackson County resident that qualifies for U.S.D.A. reduced lunch, then you are eligible to participate in the program.
“We don’t want you to have to miss out because you weren’t able to get in during this time frame. It is vital that these next three days you come out and register so we can make certain that your kids are provided for,” said Jason Koenig, Salvation Army Major.
If you’re interested in signing up, you can visit the Salvation Army on Beatty Street.
Make sure to bring proof of residency, a picture I.D., as well as proof of income.