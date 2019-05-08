Home
Ashland shuts down new county jail proposal

ASHLAND, Ore. — On a 3-2 vote, the city of Ashland did not approve placing the proposed new county jail on the November ballot in Tuesday night’s meeting.

So how does this impact the November ballot?

According to Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler, the service district the county is looking to create and tax for the new jail requires the approval of all 11 incorporated Jackson County cities before it can even go to voters.

Since Ashland voted no on the proposal, that means the estimated tax numbers will have to change. Sheriff Sickler said if a city voted against it, there wouldn’t be enough time to get the proposal on the fall 2019 ballot.

The city of Ashland is not the only city in the county to have questions about the new jail proposal. The city of Talent decided at their last meeting to postpone the vote to a later date, you can view that story here.

According to Ashland city councilors, this was a final vote and there will not be another vote on the proposal.

