Ashland skier dies in Northern California avalanche

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A person from Ashland was killed in an avalanche in Northern California.
KRCR reports on the afternoon of February 3, two men from Ashland were backcountry skiing near Etna Summit when they were buried in snow by an avalanche. One of the men was able to dig himself out, but the other died.
The man who survived was able to ski down the mountain to get help.
The skier who died was identified as 35-year-old Brook Golling.
For more details, visit https://krcrtv.com/news/local/deadly-avalanche-reported-in-siskiyou-county