More charges for local sports announcer accused of sexually abusing a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A well-known local sports announcer arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor is now facing additional charges.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on January 28, 2021, 60-year-old Jay Edward Reese of Grants Pass reportedly met a 17-year-old girl at a Walmart. Reese allegedly took the girl to his home where she stayed overnight. According to police, during the stay Reese allegedly “subjected the victim to sexual contact without her consent.”
On February 2, 2021, Reese was arrested on two charges of sexual abuse in the second degree. Days later, he received an additional sex abuse charge and two counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a pair of the latest charges stemmed from a search of Reese’s cell phone. On it, detectives reportedly found two images depicting prepubescent girls being sexually abused by an unknown man.
Reese has been involved in high school sports in southern Oregon for over a decade. In 2019 he was hired by the Del Norte Unified School District as Athletic Director. He held the position until the spring of 2020.
Due to the nature of the case, and Reese’s involvement in youth sports across the region, police are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260. Refer to case number 21-4447.