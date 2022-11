ASHLAND, Ore. —The Lomakatski Restoration Project is hosting its 15th annual Streamside Forest Restoration week.

The 3 days of stewardship activities, work to get local children involved in restoration work.

It’s happening where the Almeda Fire burned through the 13-acre Ashland pond property.

300 Helman Elementary school students will work on restoration techniques… And learn about a variety of plants and shrubs.

The work will continue through Friday.