Ashland utility rates increase

ASHLAND, Ore. — Residents in Ashland will see an increase on their utility bills starting July 1st.
Councilors voted to approve a 4.5 percent water rate increase, a 2.4 percent storm drain fee increase, and a 5 percent wastewater rate increase. A decision on electricity rates was postponed.
“I would like to not increase my rates too, we all live here. It’s just a fact, you know. What’s the option? I haven’t heard a good option, I’ve heard some options, but the fact is we have to pay for increased costs,” addressed councilor Greg Lemhouse.
The current increases add up to about $4.70 per resident. The extra fees would be used to support maintenance and operations.
Councilors will address the electricity increase on June 6th.