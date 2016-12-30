Ashland youth pastor in court for bail hearing

Medford, Ore. — Ken Baker, the Ashland youth pastor accused of molesting a teen girl, was in court on Thursday. Baker and his attorney asked for his bail to be reduced.
Their request was denied and after the judge read a letter from Baker’s victim his bail was raised to $1 million.
The state attorney says Baker’s victim stayed with Baker and his wife from the age of 12 until she was a freshman in high school, and the molestation started as soon as she moved into their home.
Baker’s victim now lives out of town.
