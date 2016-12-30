Deadly road travels at their highest

Medford, Ore. — 2016 is one of the deadliest year on Oregon roads. Oregon State Police reports the most people killed on Oregon roads since 2003. With the busy holiday weekend coming up, NBC5 spoke with the Oregon Department of Transportation about how you can help prevent an accident.
Now, they’re hoping you take the precautions to stay safe this holiday weekend.
With death rates on highways at their highest since 2003. ODOT wants you to make sure you’re doing everything you can to stay safe on the roads. The first thing you can do, is simple, and you can do it even before you get into your car – leave early.
“By leaving earlier, you’re not leaning on the gas pedal. You’re able to relax and enjoy the drive more,” said Peter Murphy.
Giving yourself extra time on the roads can even save you a headache.
“Putting yourself in a position to take additional time is the one thing we all can do to make things safer on the highway,” Murphy said.
Another tip from ODOT – all that overtaking and passing up other cars? Not worth the risk.
“You don’t gain any time by passing the person in front of you. It’s just not possible to gain time,” Murphy said.
But the one of the most important tips, controlling driver behavior, which includes distracted driving.
“Eliminate distractions in the vehicle. We ask everybody out there to do what they can to be as focused on the road as they can be,” Murphy said.
Distractions like interacting with kids in the backseat, talking on the phone, and even eating can take your attention off the road. Driver behavior can also include disobeying the speed limit and tailing the car in front of you.
“Driver behavior is a factor in over 90% of the crashes that we experience,” Murphy said.
ODOT said the New Year’s Eve is one of the most busy travel holidays in the year, especially this year when it lands on a weekend.
DISCLAIMER: The driver was not the person filming in the video above.