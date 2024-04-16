Sunrise Interview: Hearts With a Mission Superhero Run 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Hearts With a Mission Superhero Run 2024 is coming up at the end of the month.

This morning on Sunrise, Christie Hill, Megan Jiles, and Tony Mendenhall joined Anchor Natalie Sirna to talk about the run and how everyone can get involved with it.

For the Superhero Run 2024, there are Half-marathon, 5k, 10k, and 1 mile fun run options. The event is Saturday, April 27th at Valley of the Rogue State Park.

Make sure to dress up as your favorite superhero, as there are prizes for best adult costume, youth costume, couple costume, and group costume.

In addition to the races, you can enjoy food trucks, bounce house, dunk tank, face painting and more.

Hearts With A Mission serves at-risk youth and families, by providing shelter, educational support, counseling, family reunification, transition planning, and elder companion care.

Register for the event at Hearts with a Mission – Every Child Deserves a Home. Registration closes April 24th.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit the Hearts With a Mission website.

