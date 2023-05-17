Ashland’s mayor under investigation by state ethics commission

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mayor of Ashland, Tonya Graham, is being investigated by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission after she participated in a vote to appoint herself as mayor.

According to Oregon state law, Graham should’ve recused herself and declared a conflict of interest back on February 7th. At that time Graham was a city councilor.

Graham was made aware she violated the law.

In the next council meeting on February 21st, Graham asked councilors to re-vote on her position as mayor. At that time, she declared a conflict of interest, recused herself, and left the room.

The ethics commission voted unanimously to open a formal investigation. A public hearing is set for October 6th.

The ethics commission acknowledged Graham’s attempt to remedy the situation. Based on that, it will likely issue a “letter of education.” That’s the smallest sanction possible.

